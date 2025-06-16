Macao’s Three Lamps District – as the area around the Rotunda de Carlos da Maia is unofficially known – is one of the city’s oldest and liveliest neighborhoods.

A melting pot of Southeast Asian immigrants, foreign workers, and longtime locals, it offers a culinary scene to match, with a tantalising array of flavors in a compact area. From aromatic Burmese dishes and comforting local noodles to satisfying Indonesian pastries and authentic Cantonese classics, Three Lamps District in Macao is a food safari you won’t want to miss.

Here are some places to look out for at Macao’s Three Lamps District.

Restaurante Birmanes Nga Heong

Among the district’s culinary gems, Nga Heong stands out as a Macao institution. Founded by Mr. Yip, who brought his expertise from Burma in 1978, Nga Heong has become locally synonymous with authentic Burmese cuisine. Twelve years after opening his first restaurant, Yip expanded next door, offering the same beloved menu at both locations. Signature dishes include the fragrant fish soup noodles, creamy coconut chicken noodles, savory chicken curry paratha, and the fiery belacan sauce, a blend of fried shallots, garlic, chili, and shrimp paste.

Mr. Yip’s vision was to provide genuine Burmese flavors at accessible prices, a mission that resonated with locals and visitors alike. A glowing review from renowned Hong Kong food critic Chua Lam catapulted Nga Heong to fame, attracting a steady stream of eager diners. Today, Yip’s son manages the two restaurants, where you’ll find walls adorned with photos of Hong Kong celebrities who have savored the restaurant’s delights.

Address: Unit A, G/F, 27 Rua de Fernão Mendes Pinto, Macao

Hours: 10 am to 7:30 pm daily

Fung Kei

Pork knuckle and ginger stew is traditionally enjoyed by postpartum mothers

Tucked away in a street of food stalls, Fung Kei has been a local favorite for 40 years. The unmistakable aroma of vinegar wafts through the air, leading you to their famous pork knuckle and ginger stew. This rich, dark Cantonese dish, traditionally enjoyed by postpartum mothers, has evolved into a beloved street snack.

Mr. Fung began his journey with a humble hand-pushed cart, selling his signature ginger pig trotters. Now, his daughter-in-law lends a hand at the stall. The stew is a symphony of flavors, featuring tender pork (knuckles, skin, and offal), pungent ginger, tangy vinegar, and perfectly cooked eggs. The dish simmers for hours, allowing the ingredients to meld into a deeply satisfying experience.

Address: Edf. Jardim Ka Loc, 19 R. de Fernao Mendes Pinto

Hours: 9:30 am to 7:30 pm daily

Un Lam (園林小食店)

Un Lam offers perfect noodles and refreshing desserts for very affordable prices

Just a few stalls down from Nga Heong, Un Lam beckons with its promise of exceptional noodles and delightful desserts. It’s a concise menu, but each dish is executed with precision and care. The fried pork chop noodles, beef noodles, and curry chicken wing noodles are particularly noteworthy. Don’t forget to request extra curry sauce.

Owner Mr. Sam reveals that the noodle broth is simmered for a full 12 hours using beef bones, resulting in a rich, subtly sweet base. What sets Un Lam apart is its unexpected dessert offerings. Patrons regularly indulge in a refreshing bowl of chilled seaweed and mung bean soup after their noodles. With each bowl of noodles priced at a mere 26 patacas and the dessert at just 13 patacas, it’s no wonder Un Lam consistently draws a crowd.

Address: 25B R. de Fernao Mendes Pinto

Hours: 10:30 am to 8 pm daily

Medan

Medan has been serving traditional Indonesian snacks and Nanyang-style pastries for over 50 years

For those with a sweet tooth, Medan Indonesian Restaurant is a must-visit. Located a short walk from Carlos da Maia roundabout, across from Escola da Sagrada Familia, this takeaway shop has been serving traditional Indonesian snacks and Nanyang-style pastries for over 50 years. Founder Ms. Li, originally from Indonesia, is now assisted by her younger sister and brother-in-law.

Medan’s pastries are popular, and their affordability is a major draw, with most items priced at just 9.5 patacas. The menu boasts a tempting selection, including savoury curry puffs, rich spekkut thousand-layer cake, flavorful kue misua or noodle cake with shrimp, colourful lapis coconut rainbow cake, and sweet bugis sticky rice dumpling with coconut milk, among other delights.

Address: R. de Bras da Rosa, 18A

Hours: 10 am to 7 pm daily