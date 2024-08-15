SJM’s new Kam Pek food hall could open as soon as December 

SJM Holdings’ project to transform the Kam Pek Community Centre into a culinary and cultural hotspot on Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro (colloquially known by its Cantonese name San Ma Lo) is expected to be completed between mid-December 2024 and late January 2025. The announcement was made at a press conference covered by local media yesterday.

During the event, the head of SJM Daisy Ho shared details about the revitalisation of the building, which will be rebranded as Kam Pek Market. She noted that the ground and first floor will be able to accommodate 270 diners.

In the initial phase, 10 food stalls will be operating at the facility, and will be chosen by a tender process that begins this Friday and continues until 6 September. SJM said its assessment criteria will focus on factors such as length of experience and operational strategy. Stall operators will be charged a modest rent and promotional fee, equivalent to 10 percent of their revenue.

Details about the second floor, which will be designated as a retail space, are expected to be revealed during the next phase. A rooftop space will meanwhile be made available for public use. SJM says its refurbishment will preserve the building’s architectural heritage.

“We expect to create a good business environment for those stationed at Kam Pek Market and the neighbouring businesses,” Ho said. “We expect to facilitate the visitor flow in the Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro area to enable small and medium-sized enterprises of different industries to benefit jointly.”

Response to the project has been positive. Chan Meng Kei, the director of a district association, expressed confidence that the Kam Pek Market would help to fill a gap for eateries in the area, which is largely populated by jewellery shops.