Chef Tam’s Seasons debuts in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants long list 

Chef Tam’s Seasons, the upscale Cantonese restaurant located in Wynn Palace, has broken into the World’s 50 Best Restaurants extended 51-100 list, earning 72nd place in the 2025 rankings – the first and only Macao establishment to do so.

Wynn Palace said in a social media post that “we are deeply grateful for this esteemed recognition and remain committed to pursuing excellence and crafting exceptional Cantonese dining experiences.”

The recognition comes after a slew of other accolades that the restaurant and its head chef, Tam Kwok Fung, garnered earlier this year. These include 9th place in the 2025 list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, a Best Chef award courtesy of the 100 Top Tables Guide 2025, and two Michelin Star ratings – up from the single Michelin star that it earned in 2024.

Chef Tam’s Seasons is one of 12 new restaurants to be featured on the list, with the only other new Asian entry being Shanghai’s Meet the Bund, which earned 94th place.

In a statement published yesterday, the organiser of the awards said that Europe dominated the 51-100 rankings, with 20 entries. The highest listing was Fürstenau’s Schloss Schauenstein, which was in 52nd place, one place behind the leader – Alcalde in Guadalajara.

Overall, Europe had four new entries on the list, including Cocina Hermanos Torres in Barcelona (78th place), Txispa in Atxondo (85th place), Koan in Copenhagen (91st place) and Al Gatto Verde in Modena (92nd place). “This year’s extended list showcases the depth and diversity of the global culinary scene,” William Drew, the director of content for the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

The World’s 50 Restaurants 2025 list will be unveiled in Turin, Italy on 19 June, with the ceremony set to be available for live streaming on the 50 Best YouTube channel.

Macao failed to break into the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list or the runner up ranking last year, unlike its neighbouring city Hong Kong, which had two restaurants in the top 50.