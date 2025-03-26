Chef Tam’s Seasons is the only Macao restaurant listed in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Chef Tam’s Seasons, a Cantonese restaurant situated in Wynn Palace, is the only establishment in Macao to be featured in the 2025 list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, earning 9th place.

Compared with last year’s ranking, the restaurant moved up forty places, a feat that earned it the “Highest Climber Award.” As well, the establishment bagged the “Best Restaurant in Macao” prize for the second straight year.

Chef Tam’s Seasons was also recently recognised by the Michelin Guide, which granted the restaurant two Michelin Stars, up from the one star it received in 2024.

Tam Kwok-fung, who heads the establishment, reacted to his wins with an Instagram post that read “thanks all for your support.”

Meanwhile, the restaurant was among 30 Macao establishments that were listed in the 100 Top Tables Guide 2025 published by the South China Morning Post, which features the best restaurants and bars in Hong Kong and Macao. The guide also awarded Tam with the Best Chef prize.

Bazaar Taste Elite 10 also granted Tam a Chef of the Year prize at the beginning of this year, in addition to including his restaurant on their list.

Opened in August 2023, Chef Tam’s Seasons has quickly made a name for itself on the local and regional culinary scene, thanks to its seasonal menu, as well as innovative Cantonese dishes that mix Eastern and Western elements and incorporate modern cooking techniques.

According to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, some of Chef Tam’s Seasons’ signature dishes include crispy fried chicken with golden caviar, Chef Tam’s iron pot rice with fresh crab roe pork patty, and baby baked pigeon with sand ginger and salt.

Originally from Hong Kong, Tam has decades of culinary experience, having studied Western, Japanese and Chinese cooking techniques.

The chef moved from Thailand to Macao in 2007, initially working at Crowne Plaza (now Altira Macau) and the City of Dreams’ Jade Dragon before taking on the role of executive chef at Wing Lei Palace (now Lakeview Palace). He continued in that position until the opening of his eponymous restaurant two years ago.