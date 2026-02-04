Love pizza? Here are some of the best pizza parlours in Macao

Shareable, endlessly varied and tasty: it’s hard to think of a more perfect dish than pizza, especially when you’re getting together with family and friends.

So here’s the question: where in Macao can you find the tastiest pizzas? Keep reading, Macao News has handpicked some of the city’s finest pizzerias to help you in your quest for the perfect pie.

Pronto

Pronto offers 15 varieties of pizza and puccia – Photos courtesy of Wynn Resorts

While the chefs whip out the dishes at the appropriately named Pronto in Wynn Palace, you certainly don’t need to rush when dining here. First, you can admire the chefs baking pizzas at the cooking station, reflected through the open kitchen’s mirrored surfaces. Then, take in the Roman-style barrel-vaulted ceiling, paired with textured terracotta marble and stainless-steel walls that evoke a sense of classical Italian charm.

The menu offers more than 15 varieties of pizza as well as puccia, covering nearly every classic style you can think of. We love the Napoletana, topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, Parmesan, anchovy, dried tomato, dried chilies, and basil. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the choices, this signature pizza is a great place to start.

Address: Level 1, Wynn Palace

Hours: Thursday to Tuesday, 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Phone: (853) 8889 3663

Menu: Click here for the menu

Vida Rica Bar

When dining at Vida Rica Bar, you can’t go wrong with their Neapolitan-style pizzas – Photo courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Macau

At Mandarin Oriental’s Vida Rica Bar, executive chef Giulioantonio Di Sabato has built a menu featuring Italian nibbles, with Neapolitan-style pizzas as the main draw.

The bar’s pizzas are served piping hot and with a perfect crust, making Vida Rica a standout spot for authentic pies on the peninsula. The menu features six options, with the bufalina (made with silky burrata cheese and slices of culatello ham) and the picante (topped with spicy Calabrian salami) among our favourite picks. For a vegetarian pie, look for the tartufo & morels. Servers are generous with their back truffle shavings.

Kick back and enjoy your pizza alongside the sunset views of Nam Van, for which Vida Rica Bar has front-row seats.

Address: 2nd floor, Mandarin Oriental, Macau

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 6 pm till midnight; Fridays and Saturdays, 6 pm till 1 am; The bar also runs from 2 to 6 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Phone: (853) 8805 8928

Menu: Click here for the menu

Casa Don Alfonso

Casa Don Alfonso offers some of the best southern Italian cuisine in Macao – Photos courtesy of Grand Lisboa

Casa Don Alfonso is named after its owner Alfonso Iaccarino’s two‑Michelin‑starred restaurant located near Naples. Situated in Grand Lisboa, the Macao branch focuses on the flavours of southern Italy and proudly claims to serve the SAR’s most authentic Neapolitan pizza.

Their offerings include Neapolitan pizzas and calzoni. The selection isn’t particularly large and the prices are on the higher side, but each dish is prepared with evident sincerity. You can’t go wrong with the margherita pizza, topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil.

Address: Level 3, Grand Lisboa

Hours: Lunch, 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm; Dinner: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Phone: (853) 8803 7722

Menu: Click here for the menu

Pizzeria Toscana

Pizzeria Toscana is one of the oldest Italian restaurants in Macao – Photo by Don Lei

Pizzeria Toscana is one of Macao’s earliest Italian establishments. With a history of 35 years, it has long been a favourite among racing drivers – you’ll see the walls adorned with signed photos of many who have dined there.

The menu offers more than 15 varieties of pizza and the restaurant serves several types of focaccia. Flavours are excellent. Come for the distinctive nostalgic atmosphere and affordable prices.

Address: Calçada da Barra 2-A, G/F , Cheong Seng Building

Hours: Lunch, 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm; Dinner: 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Phone: (853) ​2872 6637​

Menu: Click here for the menu

Rossi Pizza

Rossi Pizza uses purpose‑built Moretti Forni oven – Photos courtesy of Studio City

Next up is Rossi Pizza, which specialises in Roman‑style pizzas. Their dough is made from five different types of premium flour and undergoes 18 hours of low‑temperature fermentation. Unlike other pizzerias that use a brick oven, this Studio City restaurant features a purpose‑built Moretti Forni oven.

The menu offers a total of eight pizzas. The first one listed is the prosciutto, topped with tomato sauce, parma ham, mozzarella, and parmesan. Each pizza is available in either 8-inch or 12-inch sizes.

If you enjoy Rossi’s offerings, you’ll also find Rossi Trattoria, an Italian restaurant right next door, where you can continue the experience.

Address: Level 3, Studio City

Hours: Monday to Friday, 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm; Saturday, Sunday & Public Holiday 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Phone: (853) 8865 3260

Menu: Click here for the menu

Lakeside Trattoria

At Lakeside Trattoria, enjoy Roman‑style pizza while taking in the beautiful views – Photos courtesy of Wynn Resorts

Located at Wynn Macau, Lakeside Trattoria also serves Roman‑style pizzas. Their dough is crafted from a blend of two types of flour that undergoes a slow 48‑hour maturation process.

The restaurant offers a total of nine pizzas. The signature is the Lakeside Pizza, generously topped with mozzarella di bufala, prawn, scallop, cherry tomato confit, mushroom, and seaweed sauce. Combined with the restaurant’s views over Nam Van Lake, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a delightful gathering with family and friends.

Address: Ground floor, Wynn Macau

Hours: Lunch, 11:00 am to 2:30 pm; Dinner, 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Phone: (853) 8986 3663

Menu: Click here for the menu

Honest Pizza

This New York-style pizza spot has returned from its hiatus at Nam Sun – Photo courtesy of Honest Pizza

If you like your pizzas New York style, look no further than Honest Pizza, one of the most popular takeout spots in town. After closing down for over a year, it made a fortunate comeback last October and is now located in a narrow shop in the Nam Sun area of Taipa.

Honest’s pies come in 9-, 14-, and a large 18-inch size that’s great for sharing. You can choose to go classic with margherita or pepperoni, or opt for bolder options under their signatures. There’s a Philly cheesesteak-inspired pizza and a garlic chicken topped up with pieces of garlic mayo coated chicken, among other Honest specials.

Besides New York-style pies, Honest offers more than a few indulgent treats, including buffalo wings, truffle fries, and all sorts of guilty pleasures. You can also order for delivery.

Address: No. 114, Rua de Viseu, H shop

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11:15 am to 11 pm

Phone: (853) 2888 2444

Menu: Reach out on Whatsapp at (853) 6676 7766 for the full menu

— With reporting by Sara Santos Silva