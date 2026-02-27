EASL finals 2026 Macao: Dates, teams, tickets and US$2.6M prize pool

The EASL Finals 2026 in Macao will take place on 20 and 22 March at the Studio City Event Center, with six of Asia’s top basketball clubs competing for a record US$2.6 million prize purse.

The expanded six-team postseason begins with quarterfinals on 18 March. Those games will be free to the public and can be reserved through Ticketlink on a first-come, first-served basis. The venue for the 18 March quarterfinals will be announced separately.

Semifinals will tip off at 6 pm and 8:30 pm local time on 20 March at Studio City Event Center. The third-place game is scheduled for 3 pm on 22 March, followed by the championship game at 6 pm. Each ticket grants access to both games on the same day. The venue has a capacity of 5,000.

The six clubs competing in the EASL Finals 2026 Macao are Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, Seoul SK Knights, Utsunomiya Brex, New Taipei Kings, Ryukyu Golden Kings and Alvark Tokyo.

Semifinal ticket prices range from 180 to 1,090 patacas. Tickets for 22 March range from 210 to 1,190 patacas.

The champion team will receive US$1.5 million, with US$750,000 awarded to the runner-up and US$350,000 to the third-place finisher – the largest prize pool in the league’s history.

East Asia Super League CEO Henry Kerins said the league is excited to return to Macao for its second consecutive postseason, highlighting the city’s growing role as a hub for elite international sport in the Greater Bay Area.

Returning to Macao for its biggest postseason yet, the EASL Finals 2026 underscores the league’s commercial growth and the city’s expanding position in Asia’s professional basketball landscape. Click here to buy tickets to the games.