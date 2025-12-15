India eases visa approvals for Chinese business travellers

India is speeding up business visa approvals for Chinese professionals, cutting processing times to under a month in a significant step toward improving ties between the two countries, according to Indian officials cited by Reuters.

New Delhi has reportedly removed a layer of administrative vetting introduced after a 2020 border clash between China and India, which had effectively stalled Chinese business travel to the latter.

The easing of restrictions followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to China in August – with the two countries resuming direct flight routes in October – and the surprise announcement of a 50 percent tariff rate on Indian exports to the US.

China’s foreign ministry said it had noticed India’s “positive action” on business visas and expressed willingness to further facilitate exchanges in the common interest of both countries.

[See more: AI threatens to massively disrupt call centres in India, the ‘world’s back office’]

Industry groups estimate the earlier curbs cost India’s electronics sector around US$15 billion in lost output over four years, particularly affecting phone manufacturers reliant on Chinese machinery and technicians.

Pankaj Mohindroo, head of industry body the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association, said the move would help India scale up production of finished goods, components and sub-assemblies.

Modi’s policy shift was reportedly part of India’s broader efforts to improve its investment climate and attract foreign capital, including from China, as relations with the US remain strained.