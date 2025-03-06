Macao’s Justindia restaurant earns Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition

The Michelin Guide to Macao and Hong Kong has revealed its 2025 Bib Gourmand selections, recognizing restaurants that offer excellent value for money. Among the new additions is Justindia, a 20-seat restaurant in NAPE run by Keralan-born chef Justin Paul. This brings the total number of Bib Gourmand establishments in Macao to 11.

Justindia offers a range of Indian dishes, from northern to southern specialties, with set menus available for lunch and a more formal a la carte menu and multi-course tasting menu for dinner.

“The Bib Gourmand dining establishments not only reflect the vibrant food culture of Hong Kong and Macao but also emphasize the diverse opportunities available for gourmets seeking exceptional culinary experiences at affordable prices,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide.

In Hong Kong, nine new restaurants have been awarded the Bib Gourmand, raising the city’s total to 66 and showcasing the diversity of the culinary scene in Macao’s neighbouring SAR.

Notable additions include Chiu Ka Banquet, specializing in Chiuchow home-style cooking, and Juno, which offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu. Other honorees include Banana Boy, known for its banana roti and Thai Pai Dong for Thai street food.

The Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand designation highlights restaurants that offer high-quality meals at reasonable prices. The full Michelin Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2025, including starred restaurants, will be announced on 13 March.