Macao-based winemaker Eddie McDougall bags gold at the Decanter awards

Macao-based Australian winemaker, Eddie McDougall’s wine, McLaren Vale Old Vine Grenache 2023, has been awarded a Gold Medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025, one of the world’s most prestigious international wine competitions.

McDougall’s Australian wine achieved a high score of 96 points, becoming one of 732 gold medal recipients.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this incredible recognition,” the Australian said in a statement. “The McLaren Vale Old Vine Grenache 2023 is a true reflection of our dedication to quality and our passion for crafting wines that express the rich heritage of Australian fine wine.”

The wine producer said he dedicated the award to the winemaking industry in Australia, which had been facing economic challenges.

Made in South Australia, McLaren Vale Old Vine Grenache 2023 is described as an aromatic red wine that blends the smells of red currants, herbs and white peppercorns. The wine is said to have a “weightlessly intense” characteristic, as well as “deep concentrations of flavour [that] are well woven with sherbet-like acidity.”

In addition to winning gold, McDougall also clinched silver for Chardonnay 2024 (94 points) and bronze for Old Vine Shiraz 2023 (88 points). The former is a rich red wine, while the latter is a smoky white wine that mixes the fragrance of lemon, melon, forest air and alpine.

Overall, McDougall’s wine was among the 65 Australian wines that received a gold prize, with France’s gold medal count of 140 topping the list. Italy and Spain were in second and third place, bagging 102 and 84 medals.

Born in Hong Kong and raised in Australia, McDougall has resided in Macao since 2013. He has established himself as a leading wine producer and connoisseur in the region, establishing his own wine company, The Flying Winemaker in 2011, and hosting an ABC Australia food and travel TV show of the same name in 2014.

McDougall has also served as a judge at this year’s DWWA and is the founder and chairman of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards.

Aside from winemaking, the Australian is also a director of the board of the Australian Chambers of Commerce Macau and a rugby coach.