Here’s what to know about Sam Hou Fai, who could be running in Macao’s CE election

The decision of Macao’s incumbent Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng to not seek another term – unlike his predecessors – has thrown fresh focus on who might take his place.

So far, only political newcomer Jorge Chiang, a businessman who is the head of the Macau Institutionalism Association and the Macao Lotus Commerce Association, has announced his intention to stand in the polls on 13 October. But speculation is mounting that Sam Hou Fai, a senior member of Macao’s judiciary system, will also throw his hat into the ring.

If they do run, it remains to be seen whether either will be able to gather the minimum 50 votes from members of the CE Election Committee to be formally included as candidates, but insiders say Sam may have a fighting chance at taking office, given his wealth of judicial experience and prominence as a member of Macao’s highest court.

Read on to find out more about Sam Hou Fai.

What is the current role of Sam Hou Fai?

Sam Hou Fai is the president of Macao’s highest judicial body, the Court of Final Appeal. He has held the position since the administrative handover of Macao to mainland China on 20 December 1999. His current three-year term is not expected to end until 2026.

In addition to his magisterial role, Sam holds several other titles. He is the president of the Council of the Judicial Magistrates, a member of the Independent Commission on the Recommendation of Judges, a member of the Working Committee on Regional Legal Assistance and International Mutual Legal Assistance, and the chairman of the Macao Basic Law Promotional Association.

What is Sam Hou Fai’s background?

Sam was born in 1962 in the city of Zhongshan in Guangdong province, and graduated with a law degree from Beijing University. He later attended the University of Coimbra in Portugal where he studied the Portuguese language, culture and law. In 1986, Sam moved to Macao, where he undertook legal training at the University of Macau and the Legal and Judicial Training Centre.

His familiarity with the laws of mainland China, Macao and Portugal were an invaluable asset. Sam quickly rose up the ranks, working in the local courts and the Public Prosecutions Office before finally being appointed to the city’s highest court.

If he stands for election, Sam would be the first member of the judiciary to run for the top job. Previous potential candidates included career politicians such as Ho Hau Wah and Chui Sai On, and businessmen like Au Chong-kit and Leong Kuok Chao, among others.

Do we know what kind of platform Sam Hou Fai might have?

Sam has yet to formally launch a campaign and outline his policy goals.

In 2020, he was reported by Macao Daily News as stating that the territory’s judges and prosecutors were responsible for defending the rights and freedoms of residents, the laws and order of the SAR, as well as the order established by the constitution of China and Macao’s mini constitution (known as the Basic Law).

His law-and-order stance was underlined when he noted that crimes that contravene China’s National Security Law must be punished with the “utmost severity.”

What are the hints that Sam Hou Fai might be running for CE?

Rumours of Sam’s impending candidacy have been circulating for several days.

According to AAMacau Media, former legislator Ung Choi Kun posted a Chinese poem on social media on 18 August in which he hinted that Ho would be pulling out of the race and that Sam would be a likely contender for the election.

Similarly, there have been similar social media posts from around that time that pointed to the need for residents to change the current Chinese nickname that they use for the CE from “Brother Seng” 誠哥 to “Brother Fai” 輝哥, a possible reference to the character “Fai” in Sam’s name.

— With reporting by Don Lei