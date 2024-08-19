Nominations of candidates for the Chief Executive election begin on 29 August

The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election has published a notice regarding the timetable for the procedures relating to the Chief Executive Election.

Individuals interested in becoming a candidate for Macao’s top job are invited to submit an application during the period running from 29 August to 12 September.

According to a government statement, during that time they must also make a signed declaration of loyalty to Macao’s mini constitution, known as the Basic Law, and to the People’s Republic of China.

[See more: Date set for 2024 Chief Executive election]

Once applications are received, the Electoral Affairs Commission and the Committee for Safeguarding National Security will conduct an eligibility review of the prospective candidates.

The committee is empowered to make a binding ruling on an applicant’s eligibility, with no appeals permitted.

The Chief Executive Election Law stipulates that individuals interested in standing as a candidate for the post of Chief Executive must receive at least 66 nominations from members of the Chief Executive Election Committee.

The date for the Chief Executive Election has been set for 13 October.