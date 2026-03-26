Trump-Xi Beijing summit pushed to May amid Iran war

A long-awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place in Beijing on 14-15 May after the summit was delayed due to the ongoing Iran war, according to multiple news outlets.

The summit was originally scheduled for late March or early April, but was postponed at Washington’s request, as Trump remains focused on overseeing US military operations. The conflict, which began on 28 February with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has continued longer than initially anticipated.

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Beijing accepted the delay, adding that both sides have now confirmed new dates for the meeting. The visit will mark Trump’s first trip to China in nearly eight years.

War, trade and global tensions in focus

Tanker ships anchored at sea, illustrating global energy transport routes affected by disruptions in key waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz

The visit will proceed even as the conflict continues, raising questions about whether it could wind down by mid-May, though no firm timeline has been confirmed. US officials have previously suggested a four-to-six-week timeframe, but fighting is ongoing.

The war has already had profound global economic implications. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a key route for oil shipments – has disrupted energy markets, with China particularly exposed as a major buyer of Iranian crude, importing about 1.38 million barrels per day. Washington has also urged Beijing to help secure the waterway, though China has so far declined.

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Beyond the conflict, the talks are expected to focus on efforts to stabilise trade ties between the world’s two largest economies, as well as other contentious issues such as Taiwan.

Both leaders have also agreed to exchange visits later this year, with Trump expected to host Xi in Washington, DC.

The meeting is seen as a key opportunity for engagement between Washington and Beijing amid heightened global tensions.