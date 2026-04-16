Macao’s secretary for economy, Tai Kin Ip, is no longer in office 

Tai Kin Ip, Macao’s secretary for economy and finance, has been removed from office by China’s State Council based on a recommendation from Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai.

According to a statement put out by the Macao government this morning, Tai had submitted his resignation to the CE “some time ago” due to personal reasons.

In accordance with Macao’s mini constitution known as basic law, Sam submitted his proposal to the State Council to have Tai removed as the city’s economic chief.

No details have been provided regarding the “personal reasons” that led to Tai’s resignation, although a copy of his resignation statement was posted by the SAR government.

In the statement, Tai expressed his gratitude to the central government and the CE “for the trust and support they have given me during my tenure.”

Tai also acknowledged other government officials within the economic and finance sectors, thanking them “for their dedication and cooperation.”

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He said: “I will continue to pay attention to, cooperate with, and support the CE and the Macao SAR Government in governing according to the law and promoting the comprehensive development of the Macao SAR.”

Sam said his administration was currently carrying out nomination work for a new replacement. He noted that the proposal for the new secretary would be submitted to the central government “in due course.”

The CE also thanked Tai for his service.

Tai stepped into the role of Macao’s economic tsar on 20 December 2024, following a stint as the director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau.

Following the resignation, Tai’s biography has been removed from the government website.