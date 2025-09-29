Wong Sio Chak gets Macao’s second most powerful position in cabinet reshuffle 

Wong Sio Chak, Macao’s secretary for security, is set to replace André Cheong Weng Chon as the secretary for administration and justice in a move that will elevate Wong to the second highest position in the SAR government.

Wong has been tipped for the position since the end of last year. Insiders cite the close relationship between Wong and then Chief Executive-elect Sam Hou Fai, which developed when they were dispatched to Portugal by the central government prior to the handover in 1999.

In a statement this morning, the government announced that China’s State Council had approved Sam’s nomination of Wong for the role, along with two other cabinet appointments. These include the incumbent chief prosecutor, Chan Tsz King, who has been made the new secretary for security, and the current president of the court of second instance, Tong Hio Fong, who will become the prosecutor general.

All three individuals will assume their posts from 16 October.

Meanwhile, Cheong – who has served in Macao’s second most powerful post since 2019 – was among seven individuals that Sam had appointed as legislators for the 8th session of the Legislative Assembly.

The six other individuals are: Lei Wung Kong, the chair of the High Council of the Legal Profession of the Macau Lawyers Association; Kou Kam Fai, the principal of Pui Ching Middle School; Chao Ka Chong, the chairman and CEO of Boardware Intelligence Technology Limited; Lam Fa Iam, the dean of Macau Polytechnic University’s Faculty of Humanities; Wong Ka Lon, the chair of the Macau Live Streaming Association; and Kou Ngon Seng, the director of Macau International Airport’s Infrastructure Development Department.

Cheong’s new role marks the first time in Macao’s history that an incumbent secretary has been designated such a post. As well, it marks only the second time that a secretary has been replaced during their term of office, with the first instance being the 2006 sacking of Ao Man Long, the secretary of transport and public works, for his involvement in a corruption scandal.

Since taking office, Sam’s administration has shaken up the leadership of various government departments. In July, the government announced the appointment of new deputies for key offices such as the Public Administration and Civil Services Bureau, the Government Information Bureau and the Transport Bureau.