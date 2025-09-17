Macao’s government is now gathering public opinion for the 2026 policy address 

The Macao government is currently collecting public opinion for its 2026 policy address, with the one-month consultation period set to run until 17 October.

In a statement, the government said that residents may submit their opinions through the Macao One Account mobile app or website, as well as via telephone message (2883 9919), fax (2882 3426), email ([email protected]) or physical mail addressed to the Macau Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau.

“The public’s active expression of opinion for the formulation of the policy address holds great significance in the stable economic development of the SAR and the improvement of residents’ livelihoods,” the government wrote.

Meanwhile, Macao CE Sam Hou Fai said in a promotional video that “My team and I attach great importance to your ideas. We hope to be able to gather the opinion of everyone.”

A concrete date has yet to be announced for Sam’s 2026 policy address, although the 63-year old noted in his 2025 speech in April that the next address would “be released in November.”

With the policy address date looming, senior members of the Sam administration are also preparing for their 2026 policy guidelines, which they will introduce to the Legislative Assembly.

Recently, finance secretary Tai Kin Ip met with representatives of six local think tanks in order to gather their views and suggestions for his upcoming policy guidelines on economic and financial affairs.

At the meeting, various suggestions were offered, with the deputy director-general of the Macau Economic Association, Henry Chun Kwok Lei urging the authorities to continue supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in addition to promoting an upgraded version of the intellectual property (IP) economy, as well as realising the orientation fund and four major infrastructure projects mentioned earlier this year. Chun’s recommendations were made in light of his forecast that Macao’s economy will grow by between 3 to 5 percent this year.

Other experts, including Lei Ngan Leng, the director of the Grand Thought Think Tank, spoke of the need to strengthen the overall design and plan for the development of the SAR’s economic diversification. He also suggested developing Macao’s cultural sector and low-altitude economy, as well as deepening integration between Macao and Hengqin.

While Macao waits for its policy address, the 2025 speech in neighbouring Hong Kong was delivered by the city’s CE John Lee at 11 am today. In his talk, Lee discussed various topics, including his commitment to improving people’s livelihood, the fast tracking of the Northern Metropolis project and a new system that seeks to enhance accountability among civil servants.