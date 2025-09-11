Macao strengthens ties with Portugal during prime minister’s visit

Macao Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai met with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro yesterday to discuss reinforcing Macao’s role in China-Portugal relations and expanding exchanges between Macao and Portugal.

During their meeting at the Government Headquarters, Sam welcomed Prime Minister Montenegro, noting that the visit was expected to deepen Macao-Portugal cooperation and strengthen Macao’s position as a “connector” for China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Sam also highlighted the significance of Montenegro’s discussions in Beijing with President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders, which he believes are crucial for advancing Macao’s role as a cooperation platform. He also updated Prime Minister Montenegro on the Macao administration’s current priorities, while affirming its commitment to safeguarding the rights, customs, and cultural traditions of Portuguese residents and actively promoting the Portuguese language locally.

Portugal’s consistent support for Macao’s stability and prosperity since its return to China was noted, alongside Macao’s unique status as the only place in the world with both Chinese and Portuguese as official languages.

Prime Minister Montenegro noted Macao’s significant achievements since its return to China and commended the SAR’s efforts in preserving its cultural diversity, including Portuguese culture. He expressed his hope for expanded Macao-Portugal cooperation across various sectors via the Macao-Portugal Joint Committee, supporting Macao’s function as a bridge for China’s collaboration with Portuguese-speaking nation.

Both sides acknowledged the positive outcomes of the past six Macao-Portugal Joint Committee meetings and tentatively scheduled their seventh meeting for early February next year.