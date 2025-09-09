Luís Montenegro urges China to mediate Ukraine peace in Beijing talks

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro of Portugal today appealed to Chinese President Xi Jinping for China’s assistance in securing a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, leveraging Beijing’s close relationship with Russia.

On his inaugural official visit to China, Montenegro made these remarks at the commencement of his meeting with President Xi Jinping, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reports.

“On behalf of the Portuguese government, I must convey to you, Mr President, that we are relying heavily on your contribution and the close relationship that China maintains with the Russian Federation so that we can, as soon as possible, build a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” Montenegro reportedly said.

Mr Montenegro commenced the meeting by expressing his pleasure at making this official visit, following brief introductory remarks from President Xi Jinping. He acknowledged the historical ties between Portugal and China, stating, “As you, Mr President, have said, Portugal and China have a relationship founded on a shared history with various moments in common, but also a relationship focused on the future.”

The Prime Minister concurred with President Xi Jinping’s assessment of the 1999 transfer of Macao’s administration, citing it as “a good example of how we were able to converge and ensure the cultural identity and relationship between the Macao Special Administrative Region, Portugal, and China.”

[See more: Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai has delayed his Portugal and Spain trip again]

Earlier in the day, the Portuguese prime minister underscored the “foundation of cooperation and shared values” that often characterise the relationship between Portugal and China in the international arena.

He emphasised China’s crucial global role as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, expressing hope for its contribution to “build bridges between peoples, bring together some of those who are in conflict, promote peace, promote multilateralism, and promote respect for human rights.”

Montenegro arrived in Beijing on Monday afternoon. His official schedule began this morning with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square.

In addition to his meeting with President Xi Jinping, Montenegro also held discussions with Zhao Leji, who chairs the standing committee of the National People’s Congress, and with his Chinese counterpart, Premier Li Qiang, at the Great Hall of the People.

He is now scheduled to travel to Macao, where he has engagements planned for Wednesday morning. Montenegro’s official visit will conclude with a trip to Japan on Thursday and Friday, with stops in Tokyo and Osaka.