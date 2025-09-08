Portugal’s prime minister begins first China visit as nations mark 20 years of strategic partnership

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro of Portugal arrived in Beijing on Monday for his first official visit to China. The three-day trip is seen as a signal of robust bilateral ties amid shifting dynamics within the European Union (EU), according to multiple media reports.

Montenegro is accompanied by Paulo Rangel, Portugal’s foreign minister, and other senior government officials. During the visit, Montenegro will meet with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, who chairs the standing committee of the National People’s Congress. The programme includes a tribute at the Monument to the People’s Heroes, the signing of bilateral legal instruments, and an official banquet.

The visit comes as China and Portugal mark the 20th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership. Both sides hailed the occasion as an opportunity to deepen mutual trust, expand cooperation in areas like trade, green development and culture, as well as strengthen coordination within multilateral frameworks like the United Nations.

On Monday, Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, met with Rangel and thanked Portugal for sending representatives to China’s commemorations of the 80th anniversary of its victory over Japan in World War II. He also highlighted Macao as an example of the two countries’ ability to resolve disputes peacefully.

Rangel emphasised Portugal’s strong commitment to its relationship with China, noting that the settlement of the Macao question in 1999 remained a model for international diplomacy. He voiced support for greater cooperation within the UN and praised China’s Global Development and Global Governance initiatives as frameworks for tackling global challenges.

Analysts noted that Montenegro’s trip, which also includes Japan, reflects Portugal’s independent and constructive stance toward China at a time when some European countries are taking a more cautious approach.

Portugal, a participant in the Belt and Road Initiative, has already launched multiple cooperation projects with China, and experts said the visit was expected to inject new momentum into both bilateral and broader China-EU relations.

Montenegro and his delegation are expected in Macao on Wednesday.