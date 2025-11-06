Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai sets date for policy speech

Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai will deliver the 2026 Policy Address on 18 November at the Legislative Assembly. The session will start at 3pm, according to a government statement.

The address will be followed by a press conference at Government Headquarters at 5.30 pm, where the CE will take questions from the press.

The next day, Sam will attend a plenary meeting of the Legislative Assembly to explain the policy programme in more detail and to take questions from legislators.

Members of the public can follow the Policy Address and subsequent press conference – and the following day’s question-and-answer session with Legislative Assembly members – via live broadcast on the television channels and radio service of public broadcaster TDM.

The proceedings will also be livestreamed on several government websites and social media platforms.

More information can be found at the Government Information Bureau’s English-language Facebook page.