Sam’s National Day address focuses on economic diversification and regional ties

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said yesterday that the prosperity of the Chinese mainland provides a strong foundation for Macao’s development, and that the SAR would aim to make significant contributions to national rejuvenation.

Sam’s comments were made during a speech at a reception celebrating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The event, hosted by the local government, saw attendance from around 1,320 guests, including the territory’s top dignitaries and officials.

In his address, Sam noted China’s steady economic and social development this year, with growing innovation and strengthening national confidence. This year, he noted, also marked the start of the sixth-term Macao SAR government and steady social and economic progress locally.

He said that his administration has been implementing new governance philosophies and mechanisms for Macao. Reforms include leadership and coordination mechanisms for public administration, enhanced efficiency in government meetings and cross-departmental coordination.

The MSAR Government is determined to pursue economic diversification and achieve new levels of integration between Macao and Hengqin, Sam said. Among the upcoming initiatives are automated inspection and joint clearance, along with “document-free” channels, at Hengqin Port, promoting exchanges between Macao and Hengqin.

[See more: Macao unveils a series of special events to mark the ‘golden week’ holiday]

In his address, Sam highlighted the government’s commitment to improving livelihoods and social development, including the establishment of the Employment Promotion Coordination Working Group to prioritise local employment.

Targeted assistance, he said, includes improvements to the Wealth Partaking Scheme, increased old-age and disability pensions, and subsidies for senior citizens and the disabled. The government is also coordinating the integrated development of education, technology, and talent, with support for the elderly, young, and vulnerable groups. Policies on housing, healthcare, and transportation are continuously being enhanced.

Earlier yesterday morning, Sam and approximately 660 guests attended a National Day flag-raising ceremony at Golden Lotus Square.

Attendees included principal officials from the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, leading officials from the Legislative Assembly and judiciary, members of the Executive Council and Legislative Assembly, principal government officials, and Macao’s delegates to the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.