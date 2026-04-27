Hengqin Port has handled over 100 million crossings since 2020

Hengqin Port reached 100 million crossings on 24 April, marking a new milestone for the checkpoint since its opening in August 2020.

According to Macao law enforcement data cited by People’s Daily Online, Macao residents accounted for 26.2 percent of the crossings made after the port came into operation more than five years ago.

Meanwhile, visitors, non-local workers and non-Macao university students accounted for 35.3 percent, 20.8 percent and 17.1 percent of the total respectively.

The number of vehicles passing through Hengqin Port meanwhile reached more than 11.7 million in less than five years, with Xinhua describing the checkpoint’s milestone figures as indicative of its rise as one of the Greater Bay Area’s (GBA) busiest crossings.

Speaking to the news outlet, the deputy chief of the Hengqin Immigration Inspection Station, Zeng Xiang, said that Hengqin Port’s passenger flow averaged around 20,0000 people per day during the initial phase of its opening. Since then, the figure has grown to a steady total of roughly 100,000 people per day, with the average passenger flow rising by a yearly average of over 40 percent.

On 28 December 2025, crossings via Hengqin Port for that year broke the 30 million mark for the first time, up by 32.9 percent year-on-year. When compared to the Covid-19 pandemic year of 2021, it represents a rise of approximately 275 percent.

[See more: This is how to get to Hengqin from Macao]

Although the port has seen its traffic grow substantially in recent years, the checkpoint is still outclassed by some of the GBA’s other major land crossings. For instance, Luohu Port – the busiest port between Shenzhen and Hong Kong – registered over 70 million inbound and outbound trips in 2025.

Similarly, the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge reported over 31.34 million crossings that same year, a rise of 14.3 percent year-on-year.

Foot traffic via Gongbei Port and Qingmao Port were also much higher than the Hengqin Port last year, with Gongbei breaking the 100 million crossings mark on 25 October 2025, and Qingmao’s crossings exceeding 36 million.

Still, Hengqin Port is continuing to make gains in 2026, with the deputy chief of the Border Inspection Division, Zhang Xin, telling CCTV that “in the first quarter of this year, the Hengqin Port processed more than 9.22 million cross-border passenger trips and over 1.08 million vehicle crossings, up 31.7 percent and 46.5 percent year-on-year, respectively.”

The increased traffic in Hengqin Port has been facilitated by the introduction of convenient biometric crossing procedures, as well as growing ties between Hengqin and Macao.

CCTV reports that as of this February, the number of people from Macao living, working and studying in Hengqin totalled more than 30,000 individuals. Meanwhile, over 7,900 Macao-backed enterprises were registered on the island, up 13.6 percent year-on-year.