Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai announces the date of his first policy address

Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai is scheduled to deliver his 2025 policy address at the Legislative Assembly on 14 April at 3 pm, according to a statement issued earlier today.

The upcoming address will be Sam’s first since taking office on 20 December 2024 and will be broadcast live via TDM’s TV and radio channels.

Viewers will also be able to stream the speech live on the Information Bureau’s Youtube channel, Facebook page and website, and other official websites operated by government, the Office of the CE and the Legislative Assembly.

Information about the policy address will be provided in Portuguese and English on the day of the speech via the Information Bureau’s dedicated Facebook pages.

After delivering the address, the CE will field questions from reporters during a press conference at 5 pm on the same day. The following day, Sam will respond to lawmakers’ queries during an afternoon meeting at the Legislative Assembly.

Separate Legislative Assembly sessions to discuss policies to be followed by key government departments will also take place in the subsequent days.

The meeting for administration and justice affairs is due to take place on 17 April, and will be followed by one concerning the economy and finance on 23 April. Security, as well as social and cultural affairs, will be discussed on 25 and 28 April respectively, while transport and public works matters will be deliberated on 30 April.

Since succeeding Ho Iat Seng as CE, Sam has doubled down on Macao’s economic diversification, lambasting a perceived lack of innovation and calling for the city to address its overreliance on the gambling industry and broaden its tourism markets.

The CE has also been a strong proponent of Macao’s integration with the Zhuhai district of Hengqin, taking on a leadership role in two new working groups that relate to the island, which is seen as key to Macao’s future growth and development.

Formerly a judge, Sam holds the distinction of being the city’s first CE to be born in the mainland and to have not cut his teeth in the business sector.