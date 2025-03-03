A date has been set for the Legislative Assembly election 

Macao’s Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on 14 September, according to a chief executive (CE) directive published today.

Held every four years, the event will see the appointment of 33 Legislative Assembly representatives, including 14 who are directly voted for by the electorate, 12 who are indirectly elected by association representatives, and 7 who are handpicked by Macao’s CE.

A spending cap of around 3.55 million patacas (US$444,184) has been set for each candidate looking to run an election campaign this year.

This year’s Legislative Assembly election will be the first to be held in Macao since the passage of a government-initiated amendment to the Legislative Assembly election law last April.

The revision limited candidacy to those who have pledged loyalty to the city and vowed to uphold its mini constitution, known as Basic Law. A similar amendment was also formulated for candidates running in the Macao CE election, with the legislation coming into effect on 1 January 2024.

According to the Legislative Assembly election website, candidates for the 2025 Legislative Assembly elections have until 26 June to submit their nomination forms and political platform to the Electoral Affairs Commission.

Government data shows that as of December 2024, there were 333,391 people registered to cast ballots at the 2025 Legislative Assembly election, an increase of over 8,000 people in comparison to the previous election cycle. Meanwhile the number of legal entities registered for the upcoming election was 783, a drop of 30 against the 2021 election.

The current term of the Legislative Assembly is set to conclude on 15 August.