Suspected electoral bribery scheme uncovered in Macao

A case of suspected electoral bribery and document forgery relating to the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections has been uncovered, according to the Commission Against Corruption (known by its Portuguese abbreviation CCAC).

In a statement, the agency said at least five unnamed people were involved in a scheme that “induced others with money or other advantages to sign nomination forms.” One individual has admitted to committing the alleged offence and another has admitted to forging voters’ signatures on the forms, officials say.

The Office of the Commissioner Against Corruption confirmed that the case had been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office and was being investigated. “The CCAC is striving to pursue other individuals potentially involved in the case,” its statement read.

If convicted, the suspects face imprisonment of up to eight years and would not be eligible for a suspended sentence.

Macao’s Legislative Assembly elections are held every four years and are next scheduled to take place on 14 September. These will see the appointment of 33 Legislative Assembly representatives, comprising 14 who are directly voted for by the electorate, 12 who are indirectly elected by associations and professional bodies, and 7 who are chosen by Macao’s chief executive. According to the Legislative Assembly election website, candidates for the 2025 Legislative Assembly elections have until 26 June to submit their nomination forms and political platform to the Electoral Affairs Commission.