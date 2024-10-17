More than a dozen new judges have been sworn in as part of a major judicial overhaul

Fifteen new judges were sworn in on Tuesday to the SAR’s Court of Second Instance and Court of First Instance (respectively known by their Portuguese initials TSI and TJB). The ceremony was attended by outgoing Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, the Macau Daily Times reported.

Each appointee was recommended by the Independent Committee for the Nomination of Judges, and approved by Ho. Acting president of the Court of Final Appeal, Song Man Lei, administered the oaths of office.

Among the new appointees, Kan Cheng Ha and Seng Ioi Man will be presiding over the TSI, while Leong Sio Kun, Chiang I Man and Chan Chi Weng will serve at the TJB.

[See more: Court of Final Appeal confirms chief executive election result]

Ten other judges were commissioned to serve three-year terms at the TJB: Wang Huating, Liang Tsai Ni, Lou In Leng, Wu Un Tat, Lok Ka Long, Tang Chon In Vitor, Chan Cheok Kei, Lam Sok Cheng, Wong Weng Han and Sio Wai Fong.

In a separate ceremony on the same day, eight new public prosecutors were sworn in at the Public Prosecutions Office (called MP after its Portuguese abbreviation). Lei Lei, Leong Choi Man, Celina Ling, Chiang Pak Seng, Wong Heng Ut, Chou Sin Teng, Wong Fai and Kong I Teng will be starting their duties immediately.

Five of the prosecutors completed their legal studies in Macao, while three attended universities in Portugal. Collectively, they bring experience from both the private and government legal sectors to their new roles.

[See more: Former prosecutor Kong Chi will spend the next 17 years behind bars]

Macao’s judicial system was rocked last year, when former assistant prosecutor general Kong Chi was charged with a raft of serious crimes including abuse of power, breach of judicial secrecy and bribery. He was sentenced to 17 years in jail in January.

At the time, court president Tong Hio Fong said that Kong’s behaviour had irreparably harmed Macao’s judicial institutions and hoped the case would serve as a deterrent to other public servants.

Kong’s case was highlighted by prosecutor general Ip Son Sang last October, at the opening ceremony for the judicial year. Ip noted that the Public Prosecutions Office was fully committed to combating corruption within its ranks.