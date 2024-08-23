New CE will maintain ‘status quo’ for gambling, say analysts

A new Chief Executive (CE) shouldn’t bring “any material changes” to Macao’s gambling industry, according to one brokerage firm cited by GGR Asia.

The comments come in the wake of incumbent Ho Iat Seng’s announcement on Wednesday that health reasons are preventing him from running for a second term.

Seaport Research Partners analyst Vitaly Umansky said he believed maintaining the “status quo will likely be the main driver of the new Chief Executive,” and that policy changes were unlikely. As such, “support for the gaming and hospitality industry” would most likely continue, he added.

The new CE “will be fully vetted and approved by the Chinese government and most likely will come into office with strong Macao government experience and an understanding of the importance of the gaming and hospitality industry to the economic well-being and future development of Macao,” Umansky said.

The US-headquartered firm suggested three likely candidates for the top job, namely the president of the Court of Final Appeal, Sam Hou Fai; Secretary for Justice and Administration André Cheong Weng Chon; and Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak.

However, only local businessman Jorge Chiang has officially announced he would be seeking votes from the 400-member CE Election Committee during the candidate nomination period – which will run 29 August to 12 September.

The SAR’s election has been scheduled for 13 October and the new CE will take office on 20 December.