CE election: Sam Hou Fai has ‘the desire to serve Macao’

The President of the Court of Final Appeal, Sam Hou Fai, has said he is considering running in Macao’s upcoming election for Chief Executive (CE), TDM reports.

The Chief Justice’s statement followed mounting speculation that he might run, given incumbent CE Ho Iat Seng has declared he will not seek a second term due to health reasons.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a public event, Sam, 62, admitted he had always had “the desire to serve Macao”. He described the role of CE as a “noble position” and an opportunity to contribute to the region. He also said his friends were encouraging him to throw his hat in the ring.

Sam, who was born in mainland China and studied law in Portugal, has held his top-level judiciary position since Macao’s administrative handover to China on 20 December 1999. He has lived in the SAR since 1986.

So far, only Jorge Chiang – a businessman who is the head of the Macau Institutionalism Association and the Macao Lotus Commerce Association – has announced his intention to stand in the polls on 13 October.

In order to be considered an official candidate, CE hopefuls first must gather at least 50 votes from the 400-member CE Election Committee. The nomination period runs from 29 August to 12 September.

The SAR holds elections every five years. This will be the first since the handover from Portuguese to Chinese administration in 1999 that the incumbent CE has not sought – and won – a second term, running unopposed. Ho’s two predecessors, Ho Hau Wah and Chui Sai On, both served ten years each in the top job.