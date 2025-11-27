China’s expanded visa waivers drive inbound travel surge

China’s expanded visa waiver programmes are driving a sharp rise in foreign visitors, with Beijing points of entry alone clocking 5.78 million entries and exits from international passport-holders as of 23 November.

That’s a year-on-year surge of 35 percent, according to official figures reported by Xinhua, with around 60 percent of overseas visitors benefiting from China’s visa exemption or temporary entry permit policies.

The same trend is visible elsewhere across the mainland. Xiamen in Fujian Province processed more than 960,000 inbound and outbound foreign travellers by late November, the highest level recorded for the period.

Datong in Shanxi Province reported inbound and outbound passenger throughput surpassing 50,000 for the first time, helped by the launch of new international flights to Moscow and Seoul.

China has steadily expanded its visa-free policies since trials began in December 2023 for passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia.

The nation now maintains mutual visa exemption arrangements with 29 countries and offers unilateral visa-free entry to nationals of 48. Border authorities say the widening policy network is a major factor behind the rise in inbound visitors.

New flight routes are also aiding arrivals, with 10 more airports added this month to the roster of ports allowing 24-hour direct transit without border checks. A total of entry points now support the 240-hour visa-free transit policy.

Two-way flow is also apparent, with National Immigration Administration figures showing 178 million cross-border passenger movements in the third quarter of 2025 – including 89.37 million trips by mainland residents.