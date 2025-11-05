Macao welcomes new mainland travel measures

New measures introduced by the central government are set to boost Macao’s economy and social development, facilitating its integration into national strategies. The initiatives aim to streamline travel across the SAR demarcation line and support the city’s economic diversification.

The National Immigration Administration announced 10 new immigration and exit-entry management service policy initiatives on Monday. These include expanding the talent endorsement policy to cover the entire Yangtze River Delta, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and all national Free Trade Pilot Zones. This expansion is expected to attract more qualified personnel from mainland China to work in Macao, supporting emerging industries.

Cross-boundary travel efficiency will be improved with the implementation of facial-recognition technology at the Hengqin and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge crossings.

Additionally, the pilot scheme for online renewal and reissuance of exit-entry documents for mainland Chinese residents will be expanded, making it easier to process travel documents to Macao and potentially increasing visitor numbers. Mainland residents with family visit permits to Macao will also be able to renew their authorisation within Macao.

Hengqin has also been designated as a boundary-crossing point under the 240-hour permit-free transit policy, which is expected to enhance Macao’s role as a gateway for international visitors, talents, and foreign enterprise representatives travelling to mainland China via Macao.

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai stated that these measures address Macao’s societal needs and demonstrate support for its sustainable development. He added that they would facilitate movement between Macao and mainland China, deepening exchange and cooperation in trade, scientific research, education, and tourism, while injecting fresh vitality into Macao’s overall development.