China extends visa-free travel for 45 countries

Visitors from eligible countries can continue to enter China for business, tourism, family visits or transit for up to 30 days without a visa, effective from 10 November
  • Swedish travellers have been given visa-free travel for the first time, but the United States, Canada and Britain are not included in the visa extension

05 Nov 2025
Relaxed visa rules form a central part of China’s strategy to revive its tourism sector following the Covid-19 pandemic

05 Nov 2025

UPDATED: 05 Nov 2025, 12:13 pm

China has extended its visa-free entry policy for citizens of 45 countries until 31 December 2026. Under it, visitors from eligible countries can enter China for business, tourism, family visits or transit for up to 30 days without a visa, and the extension is effective from 10 November.

The Asia-Pacific countries that are covered by the extension are South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. 

The Middle Eastern countries covered are Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, while in the Americas the scheme applies to Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.

In Europe, the countries are France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Slovakia, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Monaco, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Estonia, Latvia and Sweden, which has been granted visa-free travel for the first time.

The United States, Canada and Britain are not included in this visa extension, but they are eligible for the 240-hour visa-free transit policy.

The policy forms a central part of China’s strategy to revive its tourism sector following the pandemic.

The initiative has already yielded significant results. In 2024, visa-free entries more than doubled compared to the previous year, accounting for nearly a third of all foreign arrivals, according to ABC News. Travel companies report a continued surge in bookings, anticipating a further influx of international visitors.

