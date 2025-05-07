Shenzhen’s new Science and Technology Museum opens its doors

The Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum officially opened on 1 May. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the facility has a striking futuristic appearance and aims to be a leading institution showcasing “digital civilisation” and innovation.

Located in the Guangming District, the museum’s total area is approximately 130,000 square metres, featuring six floors above ground and two underground levels for parking. The atrium reaches a height of 33 meters, creating a grand and open space.

Apart from exhibition spaces, the museum also has theatres, cinemas, research labs, educational areas and an innovation centre. The exhibition areas are primarily located on floors one through five.

The museum is spread over approximately 130,000 square meters, with five floors of exhibition space – Photo courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

The first floor houses the Science Education Theater, which is equipped with LED, 3D, and 4D technology. On the second floor, the “Hello World” exhibition explores possibilities of life in the future and the digital world, featuring over 20 exhibits on AI evolution.

The third floor focuses on communication technology, low-carbon communities, technology security, and AI. Visitors can also learn about the evolution of text and communication methods. A “Smart Industry Exhibition Hall” on the fourth floor showcases smart manufacturing, smart logistics, and biomedicine, along with a cyberpunk-style AI art exhibition and a giant-screen cinema.

Shenzhen’s newest museum aims to showcase digital civilisation and innovation – Photo courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Finally, the fifth floor features the exhibition hall “Exploring the Source of the Universe,” with a 1:1 scale model of a space capsule and immersive space exploration exhibits.

According to multiple media reports, the only way to buy tickets online currently is through the Shenzhen Science and Technology Museum WeChat mini-program. Each WeChat account can book a maximum of four tickets at a time. It is important to note that the Mainland Travel Permit is required during the booking process for Macao and Hong Kong residents.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Saturday to Sunday (and public holidays) from 9:30 am to 5 pm. Admission is 50 yuan for adults and 16 for concession tickets.