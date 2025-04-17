Shiwan ceramics on display at the Macao Museum of Art

A new exhibition of traditional Chinese ceramics has been unveiled at the Macao Museum of Art.

The show, entitled Gems from Kilns, features a collection of Shiwan ceramics that originally belonged to the Portuguese sinologist Manuel da Silva Mendes (1867-1931), who resided in Macao.

Shiwan ceramics date from the Ming and Qing dynasties and originate from the city of Foshan in Guangdong. They are famed for their glazing methods and the innovative blend of Guangdong and Central Plains pottery techniques.

What makes this collection unique is the fusion between Western and Eastern artistic techniques in Shiwan figurines, which Mendes instigated when he invited the ceramic artist Pan Yushu to Macao.

The figurine ‘Hua Tuo’ expresses a blend of Chinese and Western sculptural techniques – Photo courtesy of the Cultural Affairs Bureau

Mendes commissioned Pan to create large-scale figures incorporating the style of Western classical sculpture, the museum says.

Some 123 pieces of Shiwan ceramics are on display, including Lingnan style architectural rooftop decorations which are commonly seen in temples in Macao. Must see pieces are Hua Tuo and Lu Yu, which exemplify cross-cultural fusion.

Keep your eyes peeled on the museum website for talks, pottery workshops, family art tours and concerts during the exhibition period. There will also be guided tours in Cantonese on the weekends starting from May.

The exhibition is free and will be on display until 7 October.