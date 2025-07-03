The aircraft carrier Shandong is making a five-day visit to Hong Kong

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong and its strike group entered Hong Kong waters this morning for a five-day visit, marking the first time a fully domestically built carrier has docked in the city, according to multiple media reports.

The 70,000-ton vessel is accompanied by missile destroyers Yan’an and Zhanjiang, along with the missile frigate Yuncheng.

During its stay, the Shandong will host tours and cultural exchange activities, its visit coming just two days after the 28th anniversary of Hong Kong’s establishment as a Special Administrative Region of China and just weeks before the official commemoration of the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in the war against Japan.

Former PLA instructor Song Zhongping told the South China Morning Post that the visit had both symbolic and strategic significance. He noted that by opening to the public for the first time in Hong Kong, the Shandong was both flexing military muscle and providing a unique educational opportunity.

All 10,000 free tickets for tours of the Shandong and its accompanying vessels were claimed within minutes of becoming available. However, there are many sightseeing points around Victoria Harbour for catching a glimpse of the vessel

Commuter ferry services to nine of Hong Kong’s outlying islands were affected this morning and will be suspended on Monday from 10 am to 12 pm to accommodate the fleet’s entry and departure.