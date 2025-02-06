Hong Kong’s Cristiano Ronaldo museum will open in July

A pop-up museum dedicated to the life and career of Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is set to open its doors in July, at Hong Kong’s K11 Musea shopping centre in Kowloon, the South China Morning Post reports.

The CR7 Life Museum in Hong Kong will be the first of its kind in Asia but not the world: there’s already a CR7 museum in the sportsman’s hometown in Portugal, and another in Saudi Arabia (Ronaldo currently captains the Saudi team Al Nassr).

Early bird VIP tickets to the Hong Kong branch went on sale yesterday, coinciding with Ronaldo’s 40th birthday. The exclusive package was priced at HK$4,000 and included early access to the museum, limited edition merchandise, free flow cocktails and the chance to win a football jersey signed by Ronaldo. The offering quickly sold out, according to the K11 website.

According to the ticketing platform Klook, regular admission will be priced at HK$180 (discounted to HK$150 for seniors and children). These tickets are not yet available, however. The platform noted that they’ll be “sold in designated time slots” throughout the year.

The promoters behind Hong Kong’s CR7 museum told the media that the facility “celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo’s career and the power of ambition, passion, perseverance and hard work.” They added that it would serve as “a beacon of inspiration for fans and visitors.”

The museum’s name comes from Ronaldo’s nickname, CR7 – his initials and jersey number. It’s expected to house interactive exhibits, rare football memorabilia and items from Ronaldo’s trophy collection. Appearances from international celebrities are also being touted – though there is no confirmation of Ronaldo himself paying a visit, as was hinted at last October.

Ronaldo made headlines in the Greater Bay Area last January, when he apologised to local fans for failing to play in two scheduled matches in Shenzhen (both matches were cancelled).

Born in the Portuguese archipelago of Madeira, he rose to fame in the 2000s while playing for Manchester United and then Real Madrid. He’s widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, along with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.