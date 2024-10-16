Promoters ‘anticipate’ a visit to Hong Kong by Cristiano Ronaldo next year

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo could be visiting Hong Kong next year to launch a pop-up museum of displays devoted to his career.

According to the South China Morning Post, Ronaldo’s attendance at the opening of the Cristiano Ronaldo Signature Museum was “anticipated” by local promoters Star Shine Holdings Group and Asia Partners IFBD Corporation, along with the presence of “other renowned footballers.”

The backers say that 12 million people are expected to visit the museum, which will be open from June 2025 to May 2026.

Two football-related “mega events” are also promised in July and September 2025.

[See more: Lionel Messi sets the record straight after Hong Kong backlash]

A spokesman told the Post that visitors to the museum “will have the opportunity to explore an extensive collection of trophies and accolades won by Cristiano Ronaldo,” as well as buy official merchandise, including items autographed by the star.

Fans can be forgiven for treating the promise of a visit by Ronaldo and other top players with caution, given Hong Kong’s previous foray into the world of big-name football.

Back in February, Lionel Messi – hyped as the main drawcard in a friendly match between Inter Miami and an invitational Hong Kong squad – failed to take to the pitch, leaving local government officials humiliated and sparking outrage at organiser Tatler Asia from fans, many of whom travelled to Hong Kong specially for the game.

The month before, Ronaldo himself disappointed fans in the Greater Bay Area when a calf injury led to the cancellation of two matches in Shenzhen between his club Al Nassr and Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang Pro.