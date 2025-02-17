Hengqin Port broke several single-day traffic records last Friday 

Hengqin Port shattered three single-day vehicular crossing records on 14 February according to a local government statement published yesterday.

An unprecedented 4,400 vehicular exits were made at the crossing last Friday, while a record breaking total of over 4,700 vehicles entered via the port. The checkpoint also set a new high for the passage of single-plate Macao vehicles, with the total exceeding 6,100 or 66.5 percent of the overall number of vehicles.

Overall, more than 9,100 vehicles passed through Hengqin Port last Friday.

The new records were partly facilitated by the 30 streamlined lanes for private and commercial vehicles that were introduced last year. With the new lanes, those crossing the checkpoint are only required to clear official controls once, greatly streamlining the flow of people between Hengqin and Macao.

In its statement, the Hengqin authorities said “two-city living” was becoming the “new trend” among Macao residents, who travel to Hengqin for activities such as visiting friends, dining and camping.

The government noted that young Macao entrepreneurs drive to Hengqin for meetings, while Macao locals living on the mainland island can drive to Macao for work.

Data shows that the daily number of vehicles using Hengqin Port has grown considerably in recent years. In 2023 and 2024, traffic at the port hit an average of 5,200 and 6,500 vehicles per day.

Between the start of this year and 16 February, this figure had hit a daily average of 8,000 vehicles, a jump of 22.2 percent year-on-year. Single-plate vehicles from Macao accounted for two-thirds of this traffic flow.

Last year, the port recorded over 22.8 million crossings on foot and around 2.4 million vehicle crossings, an increase of 36 percent and 24 percent year-on-year.

The surge in the flow of people and vehicles across Hengqin Port reflects the growing ties between the mainland island and Macao, which have accelerated in recent years. Both the local and central governments see Hengqin as key to Macao’s future development and economic diversification away from gambling.

The authorities have promoted integration between the two areas through initiatives such as the New Macau Neighbourhood housing estate, the co-hosting of MICE events, subsidy programs and the implementation of a two-tier customs regime.

Earlier this week, a visit by Xia Baolong, the central government’s top envoy on Macao affairs, further highlighted mainland China’s determination to bring Hengqin and Macao closer together.