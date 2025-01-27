Hengqin unveils a new development plan for the next 10 years 

Hengqin authorities recently published a blueprint that will guide the mainland island’s urban planning and land use from now until 2035.

The territorial spatial plan calls for the establishment of three specialised districts on the island – a Hengqin-Macao activity zone, a smart manufacturing innovation zone and an ecological, health and leisure zone. All three had been mentioned in a previous master plan published in 2021.

Three centres will be built in these districts, including a Hengqin-Macao Activity Centre, Hengqin Financial Island Finance Centre and a Tianmu River Centre for Technology and Innovation.

These centres are expected to “embody” Hengqin’s four key industries – traditional Chinese medicine, conventions and exhibitions, healthcare and high-end manufacturing – while promoting industrial growth and providing specialised services.

The plan also aims to further solidify Hengqin’s position as a “new home” for Macao residents by fast-tracking a new housing system that features multiple suppliers and channels of support for housing rental and purchases.

It will also introduce 10 “living circles,” where residents can access essential services and amenities – such as shopping, education and healthcare – within a 15-minute walk from their homes.

Within the next decade, Hengqin aims to have 23 “10-minute living circles” that make public services and facilities reachable by a 10-minute walk across 90 percent of its residential land.

The vice president of the City University of Macau, Ye Guiping, championed the plan in a government report. “This plan is not only an important measure in terms of driving high quality regional economic and societal development, but it also deepens cooperation between Guangdong and Macao, and is a key part in promoting the diversification of Macao’s economy,” said Ye.

Mainland and SAR authorities have attempted to promote greater integration between Hengqin and Macao to help the latter overcome its limited pace and overreliance on the casino industry.

Several of their initiatives have already gotten off the ground, including the Macao New Neighbourhood housing project, schemes to encourage greater Macao investment in Hengqin and measures to lure more Macao residents to work on the island.