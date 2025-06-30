The 24-hour Hong Kong-Shenzhen checkpoint will be completed this year

The first 24-hour checkpoint between Hong Kong and Shenzhen is expected to be completed this year, as part of a major overhaul taking place at the Huanggang Port. Full operations are set to commence in 2026.

Once new crossing arrangements is up and running, clearance times at the border should be cut from 20 minutes to five minutes thanks to the scrapping of double inspections by both Hong Kong and mainland authorities, Travel & Leisure Asia reports.

When complete, five rail lines will connect to the Huanggang Port, including Shenzhen Metro Line 7 and Hong Kong’s future Northern Link (NOL) Spur Line.

The port’s footprint is also being drastically reduced – from more than half a million square metres to just 75,000 square metres – as part of the revamp, freeing up space for what’s been described as a “mega development zone.” The zone’s 1.8 million square metres will eventually include an 180,000-square-metre residential community with international healthcare and schooling facilities.

The improved port is expected to handle up to 200,000 passengers per day. That figure should jump to 300,000 once the NOL Spur Line is complete, which isn’t scheduled until 2034.

The Huanggang Port New Development Project is located in Shenzhen’s Futian business district and was designed by Aedas alongside Shenzhen CAPOL International & Associates and the Shenzhen Transportation Design & Research Institute.