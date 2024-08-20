There were 16,000 people from Macao living in Hengqin as of May

As of May, almost 5,000 Macao residents were working in Hengqin, while more than 16,000 people from Macao were living there, TDM reports.

The latest statistics also show that Macao’s investment in Hengqin totals about 1.1 billion patacas – more than twice what it was in 2021, when the island, which is administratively a part of the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai, was set up as an economic cooperation zone with the SAR.

Meanwhile, Hengqin Port – the checkpoint that controls movement between the two jurisdictions – has reportedly handled over 13 million passenger crossings and about 1.4 million vehicle crossings so far this year, according to a senior mainland Chinese transport official.

[See more: Macao residents like Hengqin but don’t love it, survey finds]

Officials anticipate that the total number of passenger trips could surpass 20 million, and vehicle crossings could exceed 2 million, by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the latest data shows that the port handled an average of 57,000 passenger trips and 6,000 vehicle crossings each day.

Mainland residents travelling to Macao for work and study reportedly accounted for about 39 percent of the flow, while mainland tourists visiting Macao made up around 24 percent.