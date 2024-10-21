The Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival kicks off

The 4th Greater Bay Area (GBA) Culture and Arts Festival was launched over the weekend in Hong Kong, at a ceremony attended by the vice president of Macao’s Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng, among other dignitaries.

The festival is jointly organised by the Macao government, the provincial administration of Guangdong, and the Hong Kong government. Hong Kong is the festival’s host city this year.

At the opening ceremony, which was held at the Hong Kong Coliseum, guests were treated to the world premiere of “Sound River” – a new work by Chinese-American composter Tan Dun, performed by a special festival orchestra of more than 100 members from the Macao Orchestra, Hong Kong Philharmonic, Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra, and the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra.

The musicians were accompanied by guest vocalists Wuyuntana and Zhou Shen.

This year’s festival features more than 260 events, taking place until 24 November. Among the highlights are the dance drama Wing Chun by the Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre, and Songs Echo My Voice – a choral performance by six choirs from Macao, Zhuhai and Hong Kong.

The festival is designed to foster artistic exchanges between the cities of the GBA. More information can be found at the festival website.