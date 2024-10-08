The Fringe Festival is calling for ‘innovative spirits and risk-taking attitudes’

The Macao City Fringe Festival has put out a call for performers and performance venues for its 23rd iteration, to be held in March 2025. “Applicants are encouraged to show an innovative spirit and risk-taking attitude to break the barriers of traditional venues,” the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC) said in a statement.

While “all local artistic and cultural associations, curators, producers, independent artists and those interested in artistic creation” were welcome to submit proposals, IC clarified that applicants must be registered non-profit art and cultural associations, or Macao residents over the age of 18.

Next year’s Fringe Fest has two categories: Programme Showcase, and the Crème de la Fringe curatorial project. The latter will feature performances that reflect the cultural identity of local communities, with subsidies between 70,000 and 130,000 patacas available.

[See more: The 24th Macau Food Festival will launch in November]

Commercial venues hosting Programme Showcase events will be granted a venue rental subsidy of up to 10,000 patacas, the IC noted.

The Crème de la Fringe project, meanwhile, will be staged as a mini-festival within the Fringe Festival. It will consist of “no less than three programmes and two outreach activities,” the IC specified, and priority will be given to site-specific artistic performances, outdoor performances and new productions.

The submission period ends on 6 November at 5 pm. More information, including rules and application forms, can be found on the dedicated webpage.