Macao fashions on display at Galaxy pop-up store

A pop-up store promoting Macao fashion will be open from 10 am to 10 pm daily at the east promenade of the Galaxy resort in Cotai until 18 November.

On the racks will be collections from 15 Macao brands, featuring clothing and a range of accessories ranging from handbags to shoes. According to a statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the project aims to promote Macao’s original fashion brands to tourists and residents, increasing brand visibility and expanding the market.

The initiative follows the success of similar pop-up stores in Hengqin and Guangzhou.

The brands participating in the Galaxy store are Common Comma, C/W Collective, Earlyink, Ella Épeler, Joya Ma, Jump Off, Lexx Moda, Mosq, Multiplier, Nega C, No. 42, Sanchialau, Shefeeling, Stardust Journey and Vatic.

A Macao fashion pop-up store is scheduled to take place in Shenzhen next month.

Local fashion also came under the spotlight last month, when collections by eight Macao fashion designers were presented at the Style Encounter Moment fashion show at the Venetian.