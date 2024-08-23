Ten Macao labels are joining one of Asia’s biggest fashion events

Ten Macao-based fashion labels will be participating in Centrestage, one of Asia’s largest annual fashion fairs, scheduled to take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre between 4 and 7 September.

According to an official announcement, the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Centre (also known by its Portuguese initials CPTTM) has organised a delegation of Macao fashion brands to attend the event, where they will be able to showcase their collections and hopefully attract Asian and international buyers.

The local brands that will be part of Centrestage were selected by a professional jury in Hong Kong and include Alta Bella, C/W Collective, Earlyink, Ella Epeler, Gelée, Joya Ma, MOSQ, Multiplier, No.42 and Shefeeling.

During a press conference for the event on 20 August, local fashion designer Joya Ma said that it was her first time participating in Centrestage and hoped the event would push Macao’s fashion scene onto a bigger stage.

Some 250 fashion labels from 17 countries will be attending the Hong Kong Trade Development Council event, which is free to the public. According to the organiser, Centrestage’s programme consists of fashion shows, parades, networking activities, a competition, tours and presentations delivered by fashion experts.

A grand opening fashion show – Centrestage Elites – will take place at the Hong Kong Palace Museum one day before the main event kicks off, with top-tier Hong Kong designer Robert Wun showcasing his latest collection.