Typhoon Ragasa could swamp Macao with two-metre floods

Macao authorities are warning that Super Typhoon Ragasa has a “very high chance” of reaching within 100 kilometres of Macao, with the cyclone barreling south of the city on Wednesday and hitting it with the full force of its winds.

At a meeting reported by local media this morning, Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai was cited as saying that Ragasa could result in local flooding of up to 2 metres above street level.

Quoting Wong Sio Chak, the secretary for security, the CE said “If it reaches this water level, even the first floor of the Red Market will be flooded.”

Hoisting times for typhoon signals no. 1, 3 and 8

Currently, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG) plans to issue typhoon signal no. 1 at 3 pm.

Upgrades to higher typhoon alerts are also expected, with the SMG noting that “there is a high probability that the tropical cyclone signal no. 3 will be issued from midnight to early tomorrow morning, as well as the tropical cyclone signal no. 8 from tomorrow afternoon to evening.”

As Regasa edges closer to Macao, the forecaster anticipates torrential rain, thunderstorms, “significant” storm surge and wind speeds that could hit force 12 or higher.

Flooding comparable to previous powerful storms such as Hato (2017) and Mangkhut (2018) could also ravage the city if the storm surge takes place alongside the astronomical high tide.

As of 8 am, Typhoon Ragasa was located roughly 1,020 kilometres East-southeast of Macao, moving towards the territory at a rate of roughly 22 kilometres per hour.

What residents should do

Officials have urged everyone to stock up on non-perishable food, drinking water, and essential medicines, and to have fully-charged power banks, a battery-operated radio, torches and a first-aid kit on hand. There is a possibility that Ragasa will cause power and water supply outages.

Residents of low-lying areas should prepare “go bags” for rapid evacuation, with bags containing identity documents, any valuables, basic toiletries and necessities, and so on.

Owners of vessels must secure their craft now. Outdoor furniture, plant pots and the like must be brought inside or secured without delay. Billboards, air-conditioners, windows and other external installations must be checked for safety and stability.

Official preparations for Ragasa

Raymond Tam, the secretary for transport and public works, said the authorities would consider cutting off power in some low-lying areas if the flood level reaches 1 metre or above street level. Tam mentioned that the Macao Bridge, which is designed for the passage of vehicles in the event of a typhoon signal no. 8, would not open during the current storm, leaving Taipa and Coloane cut off from the peninsula.

Meanwhile, Tai Kin Ip, the secretary for economy and finance, noted that the casinos would suspend operations if a typhoon no. 8 or higher signal was hoisted.

As for schooling tomorrow, social affairs and culture secretary O Lam stated that the local education department was in close contact with the SMG and would make a decision in this regard as early as possible in order to make it easier for parents to make arrangements.

Various government departments have been implementing a number of preparatory measures. For instance, the Municipal Affairs Bureau worked together with two main suppliers to increase the supply of fresh food products to the city by around 50 percent today as residents rushed to stock up before Ragasa’s arrival.

The bureau has also temporarily removed large light installations around Senado Square and other areas, in addition to tying down and turning off the power of smaller ones. Work to clean up the gutters and trim tree branches has been undertaken as well.

Meanwhile, some visitors have cut short their Macao trip, with Macao Daily News reporting that a significant number of tourists had departed the SAR’s airport early yesterday afternoon to avoid the incoming super typhoon.

Macao’s flagship carrier, Air Macau, has responded to the extreme weather event by granting a free one-off rebooking or cancellation for passengers flying between Macao and another destination from 23 to 25 September.

Businesses around the low-lying Inner Harbour District have been preparing by setting up flood gates and moving their stock to higher ground. In an interview with TDM, a resident identified by the surname Wong said he believed the newly-built rainwater pumping station would help to reduce the impact of the typhoon this time.

Elsewhere in the Greater Bay Area

The observatory in neighbouring Hong Kong is set to raise typhoon signal no. 3 tonight and no. 8 sometime between 1 pm and 4 pm tomorrow. Authorities there expect water levels along the coast to rise by roughly 2 metres.

Meanwhile, Guangdong’s weather forecaster expects severe rainfall and wind in the interior of the province between 23 and 25 September, with torrential rain and force 7 to 9 wind speeds in the eastern part of Guangdong, the central and southern part of the Pearl River Delta, and the south of Meizhou and Heyuan.

For more information

