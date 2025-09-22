Macao officials: Ragasa will be a bad one. Prepare your emergency supplies now

Residents of Macao are being warned to brace for violent winds and major storm surges as Super Typhoon Ragasa edges closer to the territory. Power and water outages are a possibility, with people urged to stock up on emergency supplies.

In a bulletin issued at 7:10 am, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known as the SMG after its Portuguese initials) said those living in tall buildings should prepare for “severe impacts from hurricane force winds or above.”

The SMG did not elaborate on the nature of the “severe impacts.” However, Ragasa is being compared to Super Typhoons Hato (2017) and Mangkhut (2018), when powerful winds smashed the windows and glass facades of many tall apartment buildings, leaving debris scattered in the streets.

The bureau also warns that “storm surge flooding comparable to that experienced during Hato and Mangkhut may occur on Wednesday daytime.”

During Hato, the maximum heights of storm surges along the coast reached nearly 2.5 metres, and inundation in the Inner Harbour peaked at around 3.1 metres due to the combined effect of surge, rain, and runoff. During Mangkhut, the storm surge in Macau reached up to about 1.9 meters above ground level in the Inner Harbour area.

[See more: The Ultimate Macao Typhoon Survival Guide]

On Sunday, police officials issued statements urging residents to stock up on non-perishable food and drinking water, and to have fully-charged power banks, torches, medicine and first aid kits on hand in the event that power and water supplies are cut.

Smart phones and other devices should be charged well in advance to ensure that users are able to receive the latest weather and civil protection information in the event of power outages.

Windows, external air-conditioners, billboards, outdoor furniture, plant pots and other fixtures should be checked without delay and secured or taken indoors where required.

Residents of low-lying areas should start taking flood prevention measures and prepare flood barriers and sandbags without delay. They should also prepare “go bags” in case quick evacuation is required, containing their identity cards and other important documents, medicines, basic toiletries, and other necessities.



Ragasa will move across the Luzon Strait and enter the South China Sea today. On its current track, it is forecast to come within 100 kilometres of Macao on Wednesday morning and poses a significant threat to the city. It is packing reported gusts of 250 kilometres an hour and is the most powerful storm in the region so far this year.

The SMG has not yet hoisted a typhoon signal, but signal no. 1 is in force in neighbouring Hong Kong, where officials expect to raise the no. 3 signal by 10 pm.

For comprehensive information on typhoons in Macao, see The Ultimate Macao Typhoon Survival Guide.