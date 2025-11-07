Is Typhoon Fung-wong going to hit Macao? 

Macao could be impacted by Tropical Cyclone Fung-wong next week, although there is still “great” uncertainty regarding the storm’s trajectory, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

The SMG noted that Fung-wong was currently developing in the Northwest Pacific Ocean and could enter the South China Sea after making its way to the Philippine island of Luzon early next week.

Upon entering the South China Sea, Fung-wong is expected to change directions due to the impact of a northeast monsoon that will hit the coast of the South China Sea early next week.

The typhoon’s directional change, however, remains unclear, with various numerical and AI forecasting models producing different results that place the storm in the area around eastern Guangdong or Taiwan.

Based on the SMG’s latest forecast, Fung-wong is predicted to pass within 450 kilometres of Macao by Wednesday morning.

Due to the overlap between the northeast monsoon and Fung-wong, relatively cool temperatures and strong winds are expected to hit the SAR next Wednesday and Thursday.

The SMG also made reference to Typhoon Kalmaegi, a storm that pummelled the Philippines and Vietnam earlier this month, resulting in the deaths of more than 100 people. The forecaster noted that Kalmagei’s vast distance from Macao meant the city was not directly impacted. However, owing to the typhoon’s passage, the SAR is experiencing cloudy and rainy weather today.

Macao is forecast to be hit with high tides as well due to the influence of a super moon and easterly winds. As a result, the Inner Harbour area could face minor flooding until tomorrow.

A number of typhoons have affected Macao this year, including Wutip, which became the city’s first tropical storm of the year when it hit in June.

Typhoons Wipha and Ragasa, which occurred in July and September, were also notable for their destructive powers. Wipha was the earliest time in the year that a no. 10 typhoon has been recorded, while Ragasa broke the record for the longest-lasting no. 10 signal, clocking 10.5 hours.

According to the SMG, around 2 to 4 typhoons are expected to impact Macao between September and December of this year. Local authorities have linked the increasing frequency of extreme weather phenomenon such as typhoons in Macao to climate change.