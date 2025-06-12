Typhoon Wutip: Winds abate over Macao, but will again strengthen tonight

Typhoon signal no. 1 is currently in force in Macao, according to a dispatch issued at 5 am by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by the Portuguese abbreviation SMG). However, forecasters warn that there is a “medium to relatively high” chance of signal no. 3 being hoisted sometime between tonight and the early hours of Saturday morning.

At 8 am, Severe Tropical Storm Wutip was estimated to be about 670 kilometres southwest of Macao and is forecast to move north-northwest towards Hainan Island.

After making landfall on Hainan today, Wutip will turn northeast and move closer to the western coast of Guangdong. Its associated southwesterly airstream will then affect Macao and local winds will strengthen again – raising the possibility of a higher signal.

There will be occasional showers today and frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, forecasters say.

What the SMG describes as “a substantial amount of cumulative rainfall” may lead to flooding in low-lying areas in the coming days, exacerbated by upcoming astronomical spring tides. However the bureau says the chance of issuing a blue storm surge warning – indicating that flooding of up to 50 centimetres above street level is expected – is “relatively low.”

Due to uncertainties in the typhoon’s track, the SMG is asking the public to pay close attention to the latest weather information and take early precautions against strong winds and flooding.