Typhoon Ragasa set multiple weather records for Macao 

Tropical Cyclone Ragasa – dubbed the world’s strongest storm so far this year – has smashed a number of Macao’s weather records, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

In its review of Ragasa, which resulted in extensive flooding and a citywide shutdown yesterday, the SMG said it prompted the longest-lasting no. 10 tropical cyclone signal hoisted in the SAR since the start of records in 1968, with a duration of around 10.5 hours.

As well, Ragasa marks the first time that Macao had issued two signal no. 10 warnings in the same year.

Out of all the signal no. 10 typhoons that impacted the SAR over the years, Ragasa holds the record for doing so from the furthest distance from the city, being 90 kilometres away even at its closest point.

Overall, the storm was the 11th tropical cyclone to impact Macao in 2025, which is the year with the second highest number of typhoons.

In reviewing Ragasa, the SMG highlighted the serious floods that swept the low-lying parts of the city. These include the Inner Harbour, the Inner Harbour North and the Inner Harbour South, which recorded a maximum water level of 1.51 metres, 1.45 metres and 1.33 metres respectively while the red storm surge warning was in force.

Meanwhile, Hong Kung Temple, Praça de Ponte e Horta and the Chapel of St. Francis Xavier registered readings of 1.24 metres, 1.14 metres and 1.11 metres.

Wind levels intensified significantly during Ragasa, with the SMG noting that the 10-minute average wind speed reached level 12 under China’s wind measurement scale, hitting as high as 130.3 kilometres per hour on the Macao Bridge.

Similarly, gusts peaked at level 14, with the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge registering a reading of 160.2 kilometres per hour.

With the removal of all typhoon signals at 6 am today, Macao has gradually returned to business as normal. The public transport network has resumed regular operations, while schools, businesses, ports, municipal markets and other venues have reopened.

However, some public facilities remain closed. In a statement published this morning, the government said that all walking trails and 90 percent of public parks and leisure areas would remain closed for the time being, so as to allow the authorities conduct inspections and safety checks. Parks that have reopened include Monument Garden, parts of Cais Garden and the courtyard garden of the IAM Building.

A city-wide clean-up effort also took place as Ragasa slowly left the vicinity of Macao. The Municipal Affairs Bureau worked in tandem with the Macau Residue System Company to remove rubbish, vegetation and debris from the streets.

According to the authorities some 700 tons of rubbish was cleared out last night, a figure that is over 70 percent higher than the volume of rubbish collected on a normal day.

The commander of the Civil Protection Operations Centre, Wong Sio Chak, described the city’s response to Ragasa as a modern civil defence effort that was led by the government, with “diversified participation” from the community, as well as “active cooperation” from residents.

In total, 259 storm-related incidents, including 8 injuries, were recorded during Ragasa. Seven of the injuries were classified as minor. The eighth case required the individual to be hospitalised, but without life-threatening injuries.

Much like Macao, various parts of the Greater Bay Area terminated their typhoon-induced shutdowns yesterday. Shenzhen gradually began to return to normal operations after 4 pm yesterday, while Guangzhou dispensed with its shutdown order at 6 pm. Zhuhai was not far behind, lifting its self-imposed lockdown at 8 pm yesterday.

Looking ahead, Macao’s forecaster notes that Typhoon Bualoi is expected to enter the South China Sea towards the latter part of this week. Based on current projections, the tropical cyclone is expected to remain relatively far from the SAR and will instead head towards Hainan Island.