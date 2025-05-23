Macao issues its first yellow hot weather alert of 2025

Macao’s weather forecaster raised the yellow hot weather alert yesterday for the first time this year, after temperatures rose to over 32ºC across the city.

According to local media outlets, the Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG) reported that the mercury rose to as high as 34.3ºC at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal at 1:15 pm on Thursday.

Other areas that experienced scorching heat yesterday included the measuring stations at Ka Ho, Fortaleza do Monte and the Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park, which respectively had readings of 33.7ºC, 33.6ºC and 33.5ºC.

Currently, the yellow alert remains in force, with the SMG noting that the SAR remains “very hot” today, as temperatures are forecasted to hit 33ºC or more in certain parts of the city.

In light of the blazing heat, the weather bureau urged residents to be wary of heatstroke, wear appropriate clothing and drink enough water.

The Social Welfare Bureau responded to the temperature surge by opening up its cooling shelter in Ilha Verde yesterday at 11:00 am. In a statement, the department said that the venue would remain open until the heat subsides, offering users respite from the hot climate with air-conditioning, water and snacks.

In an interview with local media, the centre’s manager Olivia Ip Chi Leng said that the centre’s opening this year was earlier than the June opening last year. She noted that three people made use of the centre yesterday.

[See more: Macao sets a new record for the earliest reading of a hot temperature]

Despite the warm climate in recent days, the SMG expects the mercury to drop over the weekend, as a low-pressure trough makes its way towards the coast of the South China Sea, causing Macao to experience more clouds and showers.

Intermittent thunderstorms may also occur during this period, and the bureau expects the temperature to be slightly more comfortable early next week.

While hot weather is by no means unusual in subtropical Macao, in recent years, the city has been hit with various bouts of heat waves that exceed the average level. In 2024, the city broke various heat records, registering its hottest Mid-Autumn Festival and an average temperature that was 0.8ºC higher than the world average. Similarly, the SAR experienced its earliest recording of a hot temperature of 33ºC last month.

The SMG attributes this intense heat, as well as the surge in extreme weather phenomenon such as typhoons, to climate change.