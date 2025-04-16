Macao has smashed another heat record, registering its earliest instance in the year of a hot temperature – defined as 33ºC or higher – at the Taipa Grande measuring station yesterday.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), the reading was unprecedented since the start of records in 1952.

The SMG also noted that Macao logged a relative humidity level of 20 percent yesterday, the lowest figure ever registered for the month of April.

Warm weather is expected to continue during the Easter holiday, as Macao feels the impact of a southerly air current that will result in maximum temperatures hitting roughly 30ºC.

Forecasters also predict an increase in the amount of rain and cloud in Macao due to a low pressure trough that will affect the coast of Guangdong province in the latter part of the week.

The climate is also expected to be wet in the morning and evening, with mist appearing.

Air quality is meanwhile expected to remain poor today, owing to the “sandstorm weather” that has swept Macao in recent days, carrying dust and sand on winds from mainland China for the first time in 15 years. Hong Kong and Guangdong have also reported a deterioration in their air quality.

In light of the poor air, the SMG advised residents to cut down on strenuous outdoor activities and the amount of time spent outdoors